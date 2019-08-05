Dylan Sprouse Will Play 'F-cking Trevor' In The After Sequel

Dylan Sprouse has been cast as the character known, and we're not making this up, as "F-cking Trevor" in the sequel to After , called After We Collided , and if you have no idea what any of that means, please allow us to explain. After is essentially the Gen Z Fifty Shades of Grey , a viral online novel turned print bestseller about a naive college student, Tessa, who falls for the moody, controlling Hardin. Their tumultuous sexual relationship is the basis for the novel After and its sequels, After We Collided, After We Fell , and After Ever Happy . The first book was turned into a movie that was released this past June and made a sexy sixty nine million at the global box office. Oh, and the whole thing originated as One Direction fan fiction.

All of which is to say that Universal gave the green light to a sequel movie, and it's just been announced that Dylan Sprouse, twin brother of Riverdale star Cole Sprouse , will play Trevor, a co-worker of Tessa's who harbors feelings for her. The character is called 'F-cking Trevor' because Hardin hates him, according to Popbuzz . And before you judge any of this too harshly, remember that many a millennial wore Team Edward and Team Jacob gear in public once upon a time.

Sprouse confirmed his casting in an Instagram video which Anna Todd, author of the series, posted to Twitter with the message, "We have our [F-cking] Trevor 💜". In the video, Sprouse tells the camera, "I'm very excited to announce to you that I will be playing Trevor in After We Collided . I cannot wait to bring fucking Trevor to life for you and I'm excited for you all to see the finished content. Can't wait to start filming."

He joins Josephine Langford , who plays Tessa, and the brooding Hero Fiennes Tiffen , who plays Hardin, in the series.

In addition to his acting work, Sprouse is a professional brewmaster with a beer company, Allwise Meadery, based in Brooklyn. Incidentally, yesterday was the Sprouse twins' twenty-seventh birthday, so it's quite the birthday present for their fans.

