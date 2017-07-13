No surprise here, Westworld leads the pack for 2017 Emmys nominations.

The HBO runaway hit earned 22 nods, tying with Saturday Night Live . And while SNL is an Emmys mainstay, newcomers had plenty of success Thursday morning when Veep star and current nominee Anna Chlumsky, actor Shemar Moore, and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington announced the accolades.

Other fresh faces included NBC's family tearjerker This Is Us , Atlanta , and unsurprisingly Stranger Things , the hit Netflix show that snagged the 18 nods, alongside Feud: Bette and Joan . Overall, Netflix landed the second highest number of nominations at 91. HBO bested the streaming service with 110 nods, while NBC garnered 60 nominations. Robert De Niro and Reese Witherspoon also earned their first Emmy nominations for The Wizard of Lies and Big Little Lies , respectively.

It was also a banner year for actors of color, with Aziz Ansari, Riz Ahmed, and Donald Glover, all earning multiple nominations. Emmy-winner Viola Davis was also recognized with another Best Actress nod for How to Get Away With Murder .

The 69th annual Primetime Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air on September 17 on CBS.

See the full list of nominees, below.

Best Drama Series Better Call Saul The Crown The Handmaid’s Tale House of Cards Stranger Things This Is Us Westworld

Best Comedy Series Atlanta Black-ish Master of None Modern Family Silicon Valley Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Veep

Best Limited Series Big Little Lies Fargo Feud: Bette and Joan Genius The Night Of

Best Actress in a Drama Series Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder Claire Foy, The Crown Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Keri Russell, The Americans Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Anthony Hopkins, Westworld Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Matthew Rhys, The Americans Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan Kevin Spacey, House of Cards Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Comedy Series Pamela Adlon, Better Things Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie Allison Janney, Mom Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Aziz Ansari, Master of None Zach Galifianakis, Baskets Donald Glover, Atlanta William H. Macy, Shameless Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Carrie Coon, Fargo Felicity Huffman, American Crime Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie Riz Ahmed, The Night Of Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies Ewan McGregor, Fargo Geoffrey Rush, Genius John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale Chrissy Metz, This Is Us Thandie Newton, Westworld Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us David Harbour, Stranger Things Michael Kelly, House of Cards John Lithgow, The Crown Mandy Patinkin, Homeland Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live Anna Chlumsky, Veep Kathryn Hahn, Transparent Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live Judith Light, Transparent Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Louie Anderson, Baskets Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ty Burrell, Modern Family Tony Hale, Veep Matt Walsh, Veep

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan Laura Dern, Big Little Lies Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan Regina King, American Crime Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie Bill Camp, The Night Of Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies David Thewlis, Fargo Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

Best Reality-Competition Program The Amazing Race American Ninja Warrior Project Runway RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Voice