Euphoria , HBO's controversial high school drama, has been renewed for a second season—and the internet couldn't be happier.

In case you haven't tuned in yet, Zendaya stars as Rue, a 17-year-old freshly out of rehab navigating adolescence while also dealing with mental illness and addiction. At the heart of the show is her relationship with Jules, played by Hunter Schafer , a trans girl also struggling to find her own identity. Euphoria also features several up-and-coming actors like Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie , and Barbie Ferreira.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” wrote HBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi in a press release, as reported by Highsnobiety . “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

The show was met with mixed reviews, mostly criticizing the explicit nudity, sexuality, violence, and drug use, but turned into an unexpected win for HBO. And once season two was announced yesterday, the cast took to social media, thanking the show's audience, dancing in restaurants, and freaking out on planes. See the cast of Euphoria 's reactions to the season two announcement, here.

Pinterest Courtesy of @sydney_sweeney.

Loading View on Instagram

Nika King did a jig on Instagram.

Loading View on Instagram

Storm Reid posted a screenshot of a conversation with Levinson giving her the good news.

Pinterest Courtesy of @stormreid.

Hunter Schafer couldn't keep it together mid-flight.