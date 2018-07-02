Though the theory of everything might still be a little out of reach, Felicity Jones appears to have mastered the theory of how to throw a gorgeous wedding in the English countryside. The British actress wed director Charles Guard in a castle in the Cotswolds over the weekend, a rep for Jones confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.
The wedding reportedly took place at the sprawling Sudeley Castle, located near the small town of Winchcombe, in the South England county of Gloucestershire. A-list guests reportedly included Jones's The Theory of Everything costar Eddie Redmayne and Inferno costar Tom Hanks. As seen in pictures posted by guests and published by The Sun, Jones donned a strapless white A-line gown with a sheer, high-necked, long-sleeve overlay, and she wore her hair in an elegant low bun under her dreamy, floor-length veil. The Oscar winner appears to have given a speech at the reception, as one picture from the celebration shows Jones holding a microphone and reading off a sheet of paper while Guard smiles over her shoulder.
Jones and Guard first began dating in 2015 and have kept their relationship low-key since then. Though Us Weekly reported in May 2017 that Guard had proposed to Jones, and although Jones was spotted wearing a sparkly diamond ring on her left hand during a red carpet appearance the following month, the duo never responded to the reports in any way.
Back in 2014, while promoting The Theory of Everything, a then-single Jones spoke to The Telegraph about her desire for deep, romantic connection. "I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that's why I keep making romantic movies," she said at the time. "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring, because it's the dream, isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."
