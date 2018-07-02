Though the theory of everything might still be a little out of reach, Felicity Jones appears to have mastered the theory of how to throw a gorgeous wedding in the English countryside. The British actress wed director Charles Guard in a castle in the Cotswolds over the weekend, a rep for Jones confirmed to Entertainment Tonight .

The wedding reportedly took place at the sprawling Sudeley Castle, located near the small town of Winchcombe, in the South England county of Gloucestershire. A-list guests reportedly included Jones's The Theory of Everything costar Eddie Redmayne and Inferno costar Tom Hanks . As seen in pictures posted by guests and published by The Sun , Jones donned a strapless white A-line gown with a sheer, high-necked, long-sleeve overlay, and she wore her hair in an elegant low bun under her dreamy, floor-length veil. The Oscar winner appears to have given a speech at the reception, as one picture from the celebration shows Jones holding a microphone and reading off a sheet of paper while Guard smiles over her shoulder.

Jones and Guard first began dating in 2015 and have kept their relationship low-key since then. Though Us Weekly reported in May 2017 that Guard had proposed to Jones, and although Jones was spotted wearing a sparkly diamond ring on her left hand during a red carpet appearance the following month, the duo never responded to the reports in any way.

Back in 2014, while promoting The Theory of Everything , a then-single Jones spoke to The Telegraph about her desire for deep, romantic connection. "I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that's why I keep making romantic movies," she said at the time. "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring, because it's the dream, isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

