FKA Twigs’s Powerful New Music Video Features Kara Walker Artwork

FKA Twigs and fellow English musician Headie One have dropped the video for their new single “Don’t Judge Me,” and it’s an evocative visual piece that allows artist Kara Walker’s installation Fons Americanus to speak with its chilling symbolism.

The song itself is a plea for love and understanding. Twigs and Headie are each asking for compassion, whether it is for their own past mistakes and traumas, or from a world where the Black existence is tinged with pain.

Walker’s piece amplifies their words; in 2019, she unveiled a giant white fountain, modeled after the Victoria Memorial monument at Buckingham Palace. But her sculpture doesn’t honor royalty — it is a searing depiction of the Transatlantic slave trade, employing maritime statues of racist Black caricatures to counter any romantic historical revisionism. It serves as the perfect backdrop to Twigs and Headie’s restless, lonely dances.

On Twitter, Twigs called the video “personal and special,” and said that “it was an honour to shoot with kara walkers fountain exploring the interconnection of black history between africa, america and europe.”

You can watch the video below.