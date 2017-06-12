On Friday night at the Northside festival in Denmark, elusive chanteuse Frank Ocean took the stage wearing a shirt with Brad Pitt's face on it. Seeing that this was his first live concert in three years, his wardrobe choices warrant a closer look.

It may seem like an unlikely fashion choice for a man known for his selective and stellar taste—a man who was recently credited on A$AP Rocky's song "Raf," which is a love letter to the designer Raf Simons .

But Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt have a burgeoning special bond, it seems. Back in May, the actor opened up to GQ Style about his post-divorce enlightenment, citing Frank's music as inspiration.

"I find this young man so special," Pitt says of Ocean and his music. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."

Pitt also found inspiration in R&B in general, which he says he only recently "got" for the first time. "R&B comes from great pain, but it's a celebration," he added. "To me, it's embracing what's left."

This is not Pitt's first foray into pain-stricken music, however. In March, the Daily Mail reported that Pitt was holed up in a Los Angeles sculpture studio listening to Bon Iver, Waylon Jennings, and a "playlist of sad songs" until the "early hours of the morning."

Perhaps Ocean got wind of the recent activity of his Number One Fan, and wanted to send a flare. Or, perhaps there's just mutual respect in the air. Either way, we approve of this friendship.