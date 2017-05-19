Heavy is the weight on Wonder Woman's shoulders. Not only is the film charged with helping to turn around the reputation of the flailing DC Comics cinematic universe, there's also the not so small matter that it's the first major female-led super hero movie of the current wave. The future fortunes of other super heroine movies may very well depend on how the Gal Gadot-starring film is received.

The movie won't be released until June 2nd, but Warner Brothers has already screened the film for some critics and have allowed them to share their early thoughts on the movie online. The reaction: it's really, really, really good. In fact, it seems like it may be the best DC Comics-based movie since the days when Christian Bale was playing Batman. Perhaps that's not much of a surprise though, considering Gadot's Wonder Woman seemed to be everyone's favorite part of the other wise meekly-received Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Here's a sampling of some of the early takes:

That's just a small selection of the early critical raves, but perhaps the most notable reaction comes from star Gal Gadot herself.

Though, some actresses have some what quizzically shied away from declaring their obviously feminst-themed project as actually, you know, feminist, Gadot does not. When Entertainment Weekly asked the star if she thinks her character is feminist, she basically responded, "yes, duh."

“Wonder Woman is a feminist, of course,” she said. “I think people have a misconception about what feminism is. People think hairy armpits and women who burn bras and hate men. That’s not it. For me, feminism is all about equality and freedom and [women] choosing what we want to do. If it’s salaries, then we get paid equal to men. It’s not men vs. women or women vs. men.”

The only bad news is that everyone else still has to wait two more weeks to see it.

