Greta Gerwig , along with other female directors, was snubbed by this year’s Golden Globes. Gerwig did not receive a best director nod for her widely-praised adaptation of Little Women , which is garnering significant Oscar buzz. There was a major outcry regarding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of acknowledgement for women in film, and Gerwig spoke about the disappointing situation in an interview with BBC Radio 4 alongside Little Women actresses Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

“It’s a real bummer,” Gerwig said. “There’s so much beautiful work by women this year that you’d love to see it acknowledged by anyone who has trophies to give out. You hope that they give them to some ladies.”

Ronan also spoke about an experience on set in which a male director of photography ignored her and another actress, speaking over them throughout filming. “I noticed that he wouldn’t stop talking, even though we were trying to discuss a shot we were doing,” she said. “So much of Little Women and Jo’s journey in particular is this battle just to be heard.”

Gerwig, Ronan, and Pugh then joked about about throwing a Golden Globe at group of female directors, like a bouquet at a wedding. “I don’t know what the solution is,” Gerwig added. “The work is great.”

Last week, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria defended the best director nominations in an interview with Variety . “What happened is that we don’t vote by gender,” he said. “We vote by film and accomplishment.”

Ronan also discussed Gerwig’s snub in an interview with the Today show last week. “She has made one of the best movies of the year,” Ronan said. “In a way, it’s sort of vital for something like this to happen because it reminds us of how far we still need to go. She’s a really brilliant filmmaker. We wouldn’t be here without her.”

