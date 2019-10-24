Can Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women really be that good?

Well, yes, it turns out. Early reactions to the film are enough to put it on the Oscar radar. Gerwig hosted a screening of Little Women in Los Angeles, with cast members Saoirse Ronan , Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh , Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern. After the film, they answered a few questions on a panel and revealed some behind-the-scenes anecdotes. (Apparently, jokester Chalamet was constantly trying to "update" his period wardrobe to include a bunch of extra accessories and Streep shocked her cast mates by ordering Wendy's to set).

The event, which took place at the Director's Guild on Wednesday night, was packed, with eager attendees reportedly pushing one another to get in and crowds being turned away because of overcapacity. Those lucky enough to get in took to Twitter to call the film "passionate," "gorgeous," "charming," and "one of the most pleasurable cinema experiences."

And while the unrequited romance between Jo (Ronan) and Laurie (Chalamet) has fans drooling in anticipation , Pugh—as Amy, the youngest of the four March sisters—is receiving loads of critical attention, with her performance being described as "astonishing" and "hilarious." That's not a huge surprise, given how masterfully she toed the line between comedy and drama in Ari Aster's horror film-slash-breakup-comedy Midsommar earlier this year.

