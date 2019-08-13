Last time director Greta Gerwig paired Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet on screen, in Lady Bird , it resulted in one of the least romantic storylines in recent memory. Ronan's character was just trying to find herself, and all Chalamet knew how to do was play guitar, push his bangs away from his eyes, eat hot chip, and lie. In Little Women , which reunites Ronan and Chalamet with Gerwig, their relationship should have a little more passion and drama, at least if the trailer (and the well known book it's based on, obviously) are any indication.

In the production, Ronan plays main character Jo March, a young, aspiring writer who is wary of tradition and longing for independence. Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlon, and Florence Pugh take on the roles of her three sisters, the rest of the titular little women. Chalamet, of course, is her love interest. In addition to the Lady Bird reunion, there's also a Big Little Lies reconnect with Meryl Streep playing the girl's great aunt and Laura Dern playing their mother.

Louisa May Alcott's novel has been adapted for the screen several times, often by notable talent. George Cukor directed Katherine Hepburn in a 1933 version. Liz Taylor appeared as one of the younger sisters in a 1949 version. Then of course there was the 1994 version with Winona Ryder in the lead and a cast that included Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Christian Bale, and Susan Sarandon. The BBC also adapted the story in a mini-series in 2017 with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and Angela Lansbury among the featured actors. And Lea Thompson helmed a 2018 version, but that wasn't much of a hit. With a prime Christmas Day release and such star-studded cast, Sony seems to be betting big on Gerwig's version. December 25 can't come soon enough.