Watch your backs Dr. Ruth and Marie Kondo because Gwyneth Paltrow is coming for the streaming self-help universe with her new Netflix miniseries, the goop lab .

Science fans, don't get too excited. This "lab" is not a hermetically sealed unit where researchers concoct cyborgs that do things like spend thousands of dollars to attend wellness summits , talk about jade eggs, and purchase $15,000 solid gold vibrators. So what exactly is Paltrow cooking up? Well, according to the trailer for the series, which was just released today, the entrepreneur and her co-host ( goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen) will be providing us with heaving hitting coverage of energy healing, psychedelics, cold therapy, psychic mediums, and—of course—orgasms.

They promise to take loyal goop followers to "new depths," push boundaries in the wellness space and embrace taboo topics—which is underscored by the quite vaginal promotional image for the series.

That's right, Paltrow will encourage viewers to look at their own vaginas and talk about their inner demons, and possibly get in touch with some spirits through a psychic medium. Pretty standard for 2020. But that's also not to say that perhaps some of the (admittedly pseudoscientific) wellness tactics Paltrow plans to unpack aren't dangerous—a talking head in the trailer even acknowledges as much.

Look, nothing really means anything anymore, but just in case you thought the award-winning actress and entrepreneur couldn't take her particular (and honestly, self-aware) lifestyle brand to another level, she goes and makes a whole docu-series based on what she has knows best: resetting the mind, body, and soul. No one could say it better than Paltrow herself does in the trailer, "We're here one time, one life, how can we really milk the shit out of this?"

