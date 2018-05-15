Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are known for "consciously uncoupling" and being perhaps the most chill divorced couple ever. Paltrow recently said that her ex-husband is "like a brother" to her, and the two have even gathered around the brunch table with the actress's new fiancé, Brad Falchuk. Brunch aside, the main thing that keeps the Coldplay frontman and the 45-year-old actress together is their shared family — aka daughter Apple and son Moses, who have, for the most part, been kept out of the spotlight.

In honor of Apple's 14th birthday, however, Paltrow broke protocol and posted a picture of her eldest child to Instagram. "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning," Paltrow captioned the photo of Apple smizing into the camera and bearing an uncanny resemblance to her famous mom. "You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman," Paltrow added. "You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Two other superstar moms — Kate Hudson and Courtney Love — chimed in in the comments to wish Apple a happy 14th. "❤️Happy Birthday baby!!!!!❤️," Hudson wrote. "Happy birthday ! what a beauty !" Love added, with a fire emoji. Chelsea Handler, Naomi Watts, and Martha Hunt all also applauded Apple's fierce pose, and more than one person made the obvious "apple of our eye" joke.

Apple's birthday fell on a Monday, the day after Mother's Day. Paltrow celebrated her big day by posting a nude photo from the last day of her pregnancy with Apple on Instagram. "Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning," she captioned the photo.

