Harry Styles hosted and served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and one sketch in particular caused quite a stir. Marquee SNL writers Bowen Yang and Julio Torres penned a scene in which Styles plays an incompetent social media manager for the Sara Lee Bread Instagram account. Styles’s character is quite horny—he uses the official Sara Lee Instagram account to comment stuff like “wreck me daddy” and “destroy me king” on photos of Nick Jonas—and rather lonely.

“Feeling really depressed after threesome. What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community,” he writes underneath a photo of Sara Lee’s Texas toast. He also gets very creative with emojis: eggplants, followed by a train, followed by a ghost. Think about it.

The sketch went viral instantly, and because this is 2019, people immediately took to the actual Sara Lee Instagram account, flooding the company’s innocent pictures of baked goods with comments like “I need a real king that can handle” and “Why do guys freak out when I ask them to spit in my mouth.”

Sara Lee disabled the comments on their account shortly after the episode aired, spurring cries of censorship. But they’re back! And Sara Lee is denying that they were trying to add to the toxic in community. They were simply trying to figure out what on Earth had happened. Their engagement was really skyrocketing.

“We didn’t know about or participate in the creation of the skit so as you can imagine, waking up to all those comments threw us for a bit of a loop,” a spokesperson for Sara Lee told the Advocate in a statement on Sunday . “We didn’t delete any comments but did temporarily hide them until we could read through and understand what happened. All comments are now visible and we will be monitoring for any that violate Instagram standards. While the explicit jokes in the skit do not align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand, we know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and are taking it all in stride.” Just don’t DM them a photo of your open throat.