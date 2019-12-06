Eight years after Homeland’s premiere and Carrie Matheson is still saving the world from terrorists. It may be hard for some of you to believe, especially if you’re among those who dipped after Damien Lewis’ Brody bit the dust all the way back in season three (sorry for the spoiler). Almost no one talks about this show, especially in comparison to the wave it made all the way back in 2011. But trust us. Homeland is still a thing and now we have the season eight trailer to prove it.

With this season set to be its last, it makes sense that it looks to be returning to its roots. After a few seasons exploring the rise of homegrown terror, Homeland is once again returning to where it all began--the Middle East. The clip itself is light on plot details, but we see enough to know that Claire Danes ’ superspy is once again tasked with saving the world with the help of the heavily bearded Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin).

One person we don’t see in the new trailer is John Zabel, a character described as a “beltway consultant who joins the new White House as a foreign policy adviser to the president and butts heads with Mandy Patinkin’s Saul Berenson along the way.” What makes Zabel so notable is that he’s played by none other than Hugh Dancy, who just so happens to be Danes’ real life husband. We’ll see if art imitates life when the final season of Homeland premieres February 9 on Showtime. Watch the trailer below.

