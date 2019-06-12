It's been just over a month since reports surfaced that Hunter and Haillie Biden had officially split, but the second son of the former vice president and, now, presidential hopeful has already remarried. Biden quietly wedded his new girlfriend, Melissa Cohen, on May 16 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The couple's nuptials were apparently officiated by a local minister who has an "instant marriage company," according to TMZ, and they did so with matching tattoos, as a source revealed to E! News. Not much is known about the bride, other than the fact that she lives in L.A. and comes from Johannesburg, South Africa. But her father, Lee, who has yet to meet Biden, told The Post , “She seems very happy. I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly. She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.”

Biden had been married once before to Kathleen Buhle Biden, with whom he has three daughters, but the couple separated in 2015 and divorced in 2017. Before that divorce was official, however, he began dating Hallie Olivere Biden, the widow of his brother Beau. News of the breakup had only been reported in late April.

Naturally, the drama all played out in public via court documents. His ex-wife Kathleen made some pretty damaging claims about Biden — that he allegedly put his family in financial jeopardy while pursing a life of drugs and prostitutes. In response, he issued a rare public statement. "Even though my life has been played out in the media, because I am a Biden, my father never once suggested that the family’s public profile should be my priority," he wrote in a letter published by Vanity Fair . "The priority has always been clear for my dad, as it is, now, for me: Never run from a struggle. Love people and find a way to love yourself."

As for Biden's father, Joe Biden, the politician has issued a statement of support for his son. Back in 2017, he told The Post of his son's then-relationship with Haillie Biden, "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support, and we are happy for them."