Isabelle Huppert : a woman, a myth, a legend . The widely-acclaimed actress is gifting us yet another surely-iconic performance in the upcoming family drama Frankie , written and directed by Ira Sachs. Huppert stars as a French performer with some sort of huge secret (sounds familiar). When she invites her family on a vacation to the gorgeous Portugese town of Sintra (home to one particularly stunning castle), drama ensues. Huppert earned rave reviews at Cannes for her performance in the film, which explores intense familial dynamics over the course of a single day.

“Director Ira Sachs offers many gentle pleasures in his latest film, Frankie , not least of them the gorgeous locations in the verdant Portuguese mountain landscape of Sintra,” critic David Rooney wrote in The Hollywood Reporter . “Alongside the magnetic Isabelle Huppert in a role that draws with equal grace from her well of dry humor, flinty intelligence, diva hauteur and internalized sorrow, there are affecting moments to savor also from Brendan Gleeson and Marisa Tomei in a solid ensemble cast.”

IndieWire even compared the film to the works of legendary New Wave auteur Éric Rohmer. “ Frankie is powered by the friction it finds between the banalities of modern life and the enormity of the death that lives right next door,” wrote critic David Ehrlich, “and Sachs’ nonchalant script (co-written by Mauricio Zacharias) taps into that power at every opportunity.”

In an interview published earlier this year, Hupper told IndieWire that the family drama is “very, very different from anything I’ve done before.”

“I can tell that it’s very tender,” she continued. “Nothing really tragic happens in the film, but the situation itself is tragic, even though we shot in the most beautiful environment.”

Frankie will hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 25th, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. Watch the latest trailer over at IndieWire , and check out the preview from Cannes, below.