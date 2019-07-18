In a stunning twist, the trailer for It Chapter 2 finds The Losers Club all grown up and living in New York, chatting about how annoying Tinder is over iced coffees at their favorite cafe in a powerful statement that life moves forward after trauma. Just kidding. It's a horror franchise. They're still being terrorized by that damn clown.

Though, the group is, indeed, grown up. Jessica Chastain , Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean have stepped in to play the adult versions of the movie's original leads (though the child actors still show up in flashbacks). It's now 27 years later, and they all find themselves back in Derry, Maine, in time for Pennywise to rise again and attempt to extract his revenge. Bill Skarsgård returns for the role. Our heroes, of course, set out to defeat the demon once again.

The trailer promises more sewer actions, and some scenes in a fun house that should manage to scare you away from your local county fair for a few years.

Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman also returned for the film, which is set to premier on September 6th. And Xavier Dolan, the French-Canadian arthouse filmmaker (and occasional actor), whose raves about the first film went viral , shows up as a new character. "This is what entertainment should always be like, and also what it so rarely is," he wrote about the original movie. "It should always have standards, and treat you with respect for your taste and intelligence." Now he's in the sequel, as an openly gay man who gets attacked alongside his boyfriend. Out of context that sounds vaguely homophobic, but we guess it was just Dolan's dream to be a victim in a good Stephen King horror movie.

