Whether at this year’s Met Gala or in your Instagram feed, you’ve no doubt seen the results of The Beauty Sandwich , a procedure often described as the “new age of facials” for its non-invasive method and non-toxic ethos. And with the likes of Cara Delevingne , Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen , Chiara Ferragni and Eiza Gonzalez swearing by the treatment's sculpting results, it’s easy to see why more and more celebs are booking appointments with the man behind the Sandwich: Ivan Pol. A makeup artist in his previous life, Pol parlayed his experience contouring the faces of Hollywood's finest into something with more permanence. With no recovery time and lasting results, The Beauty Sandwich uses thermal heat via radio frequency to rebuild collagen over time, from the inside out. And unlike injectables and fillers, there are no painful needles involved. Pols logic? “The better you feel during a procedure, the more likely you are to do it again. When you feel good, you look good!” Here, the star esthetician—who works his magic at both his Pacific Palisades locatioan and out of the Cornelia Spa in Manhattan—shares his beauty secret.

First off, what exactly is "The Beauty Sandwich”?

The Beauty Sandwich is the gluten-free non-invasive bite of collagen and elastin with none of the calories. It’s the non-toxic alternative to Botox and fillers using a proprietary radio frequency method to firm, sculpt, and tighten the skin without needles, lasers, chemicals or pain.

You have a list of celebrity clients that swear by your treatment, can you explain some of the benefits?

The benefits are instant and long-lasting giving it that sought after celebrity appeal. Actresses are seeking a more natural approach to beauty. Gone are the days of the “frozen” look, they are looking for that Hollywood Glow not that Hollywood Freeze. The benefits are firmer contours, tighter pores and the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles while still looking like yourself. It’s the supernatural version of you!

What can new clients expect going in for the first time?

They can expect the red carpet treatment. I’m interested in not only their skin goals but how I can help them be the best versions of themselves from the inside out. I believe beauty is internal. The method works on building the skin from the inside out. If you feel gorgeous on the inside, you are beyond gorge on the outside. It’s all about confidence! Owning your beauty and feeling good in the skin you're in is priceless.

How would you say your approach to skincare differs from more traditional dermatological procedures?

I’m all about that juicy center—the inner stuffing or filling. The firmer we are on the inside, the smoother we are on the outside. So many products and procedures out there strip away the natural barrier that protects our skin.

What compelled you to make the transition from makeup artist to facialist?

I found a huge opportunity in the market. My clients were telling me “I wish there was a natural alternative to antiaging”, or “I wish there was a way for me to look this contoured all the time.” My wheels started turning, so I began to sort out devices that could give clients much longer-lasting results—something less superficial. Something they could take with them and not wash away at night. A deeper investment in their beauty.

You often travel between outposts in the Pacific Palisades and at The Surrey in NYC. What’s it like traveling with your machine?

Time is of the essence: I luckily have machines at each location at this point. But my travel accessories of choice—for house calls and international clients—are from Away and Bottega Veneta . Bottega makes the most beautiful travel accessories that fit my devices to a T and Away has a strong and clean durability. The exterior of their luggage looks surprisingly pristine even after substantial wear and tear.

What’s a great regimen one can follow that will ensure the best skin ten years from now?

If you’re in your late 20s and early 30s, start now and look for non-invasive alternatives. It’s all about preventative skincare and sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen.

What’s an ideal nighttime ritual for skincare?

I use the De Mamiel Skin Sleep series . And blue light blocker eyewear helps your body fall into the right rhythm for beauty sleep.

Are there any major skin myths or misconceptions out there that we should be aware of?

That beauty is pain.

What are your go-to products?

Start with a probiotic cleanser. Shiffa Aromatic Cleanser balances your microbiome while respecting the skin's natural acid mantle. I can’t stress enough how important it is to have a balanced gentle cleanser so it does not disrupt the PH of your skin.

Then antioxidants, or as I like to call them, "beauty veil." I like to mix 2 of them because you can’t have too much protection from stress. Antipollution drops in the day and De Mamiel intense Nurture Elixir at night. It promotes oxygen intake in the skin while boosting water levels and cell renewal while you sleep.

I also can't live without the Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Acid Ampoules for long flights. They are the perfect travel size, I use 3 per flight. A must have! Her Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum is my natural secret weapon on all skin types to help brighten dark spots while plumping up the skin.

Recently there’s been a huge push for clean beauty and non-toxic ingredients. How does that fit into The Beauty Sandwich philosophy?

I’m all about clean beauty, down to the mattress you get your treatment on in my spa. All the products I use are non-toxic. But we don’t think about the bed we sleep on or the pillows we sleep on and they're as important as what we put in our bodies. Our skin has over 5 million pores that can absorb harmful gasses from latex or foam mattresses. It’s not called beauty sleep for nothing.

What’s your ideal spa day, and where?

In NYC, the massages at the Surrey Hotel . It’s a hidden gem for a deep relaxation massage. I’ve personally tried all the therapists and they all put me to sleep.

In LA my gurus come to me. My fave spa day consists of a natural home mask of manuka honey and organic sheep milk yogurt I find in my local farmers market, followed by Rolfing massage therapy by Lesa Marie . For those who haven’t tried it, I highly recommend—it harmonizes the body, releasing the emotional stress we carry in the tissue. It’s very LA! Then a hot bath of saltwater to melt away any leftover toxins.

Good skin starts with…

Hydration! How you feel and what you put in your body. A balanced diet of vibrant organic foods and natural mineral supplements that satiate and hydrate the body for cell renewal. It’s not only about water intake but the supplements that boost absorption. My go-to is Original Quinton® Hypertonic 30 Amps .

What words of wisdom do you advise your clients to live by?

Look in the mirror and tell yourself you’re beautiful every single day: when you rise and before bed. Self love is the ultimate beauty supplement!