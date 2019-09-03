Ivanka Trump poses with Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez and Colombia's Minister of National Defense Guillermo Botero after a meeting at General Santander National Police Academy in Bogotá, Colombia on September 3, 2019.

On Monday, Ivanka Trump touched down in Bogotá, Colombia—as did her new lob, which, as Elle quickly pointed out, sure ups her resemblance to another privileged, dynastic daughter: Succession 's Shiv Roy.

Naturally, Trump also pulled the back-to-school style move of carrying her new look over to her wardrobe, too. While the white dress she wore upon her arrival was ordinary enough, when it came time for Trump to head to the General Santander Police Academy the next morning, the first daughter stepped things up a notch by stepping into an army green statement dress designed by Johanna Ortiz.

Ortiz herself is from Colombia . (She was born and is still based in what's informally known as the world's salsa-dancing capital, Cali.) But much more relevant is the fact that Ortiz is also known for gravity-defying designs like her mega-popular Tulum top, which rely heavily on ruffles, balloon sleeves, and off-the-shoulder shapes. Even with beaded epaulettes, a wrap-around tie, and peplum waist, then, Trump's choice of design kept the focus on her biceps and shoulders—especially when the wind got its hands on them, disrupting its intended, relatively flat silhouette.

Pinterest Ivanka Trump visits the General Santander National Police Academy in Bogotá, Colombia on September 3, 2019. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Pinterest Ivanka Trump applauds during a meeting at the General Santander National Police Academy in Bogotá, Colombia on September 3, 2019. Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Ivanka, it wasn't long before Mother Nature seemed to be the one making the statement.

Pinterest Ivanka Trump poses with Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez and Colombia's Minister of National Defense Guillermo Botero after a meeting at General Santander National Police Academy in Bogotá, Colombia on September 3, 2019. Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images

Pinterest Ivanka Trump poses for a family photo with Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez, US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, and Colombia's Minister of National Defense Guillermo Botero after a meeting at General Santander National Police Academy in Bogotá, Colombia on September 3, 2019. Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images

Pinterest Ivanka Trump tugging on her Johanna Ortiz dress on the way to a ceremony in Bogotá, Colombia on September 3, 2019. Raul Arboleda/Getty Images

Pinterest Ivanka Trump leaving a ceremony in Bogotá, Colombia on September 3, 2019. Raul Arboleda/Getty Images

In any case, Trump certainly managed to stand apart from the rest of the crowd—even though her choice to wear military green meant she eerily blended in with the many soldiers and cadets who joined her Columbia's vice president and minister of national defense. Still, regardless of her political stance, it's unclear if Ortiz would approve of the first daughter's endorsement; as the designer told W in 2015, her no. 1 style pet peeve is "revealing too much skin."

