I don’t fuck with karaoke. I tried it once, and it was the biggest disaster. The song I bombed on was “Eye of the Tiger.” It was at a wedding, in front of hundreds of people. The only line of the song that I knew was “eye of the tiger,” so I just mumbled, and it was awful. Deep shame. Now I stick to singing my own songs onstage with my band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. There are some things you just know you’re not good at.

People love a vampire movie almost as much as they love a superhero movie. People also seem to love the idea of Jared Leto as a male cleavage-baring comic book bad boy (one of the biggest fanboy complaints about Suicide Squad was that despite years of teasing, Leto's version of the Joker appeared in barely 10 minutes of the film). So why not throw all those elements into a blender and churn a movie about of it?

That's exactly what Sony is doing in it's next step to flesh out it's burgeoning cinematic universe surrounding Spider-man (one that's distinct from Marvel's, even though Spider-man will continue to crossover). It was announced today that Leto will star in a new movie as Morbius, the Living Vampire, a name unrecognizable to few who don't consider themselves comic book aficionados, but a character who, once you're introduced to his backstory, will have you thinking, "Oh, yeah, that's the kind of Hollywood big screen nonsense that I DO like!" Let's take a look:

1. He's a Vampire!

You know you love those vampires: Dracula, Edward Cullen, Spike, Alexander Skarsgaard on T rue Blood , half the characters Ian Somerhalder plays... Like vampires themselves, our love for vampire characters is eternal.

However, you may have noticed Morbius is not just any vampire, but a living vampire. Indeed, in his comic book backstory Morbius lives with a horrible blood disorder, and he he grows up to become a scientist in an attempt to cure it himself. Of course, the cure he comes up with involves vampire bat DNA, and, what do you know, he just ends up turning himself into a superhuman with vampire-like abilities. He's got super strength and agility with a healing factor like Wolverine and the ability to fly, but he also can't go out in the daylight and has to sustain himself on human blood as well.

2. But He's Also an Superhero ...Kind Of

Morbius was originally introduced as a Spider-man villain, but over the years has figure into his own comic books as a sort of anti-hero. He means well! He has a tragic backstory! His only real mission in life is to try to cure himself of both his disease and his vampire-ness, but, there is that tricky fact that he has to drink people's blood to survive and most of his victims die.

3. He'll be Jared Leto in white makeup and chest-revealing getup!

Basically just like his physical portrayal of the Joker, but with less tattoos and more pointy ears and fangs!

4. There's Also Room for a Tragic Love Story

Superhero movies don't necessarily need a tragic love story, but vampire media seems to. Don't worry, Morbius might have you covered. In the comic books he gets engaged to a nice girl named Martine Bancroft during his scientists days, but keeps his rare blood disorder, and, eventually the fact that he accidentally turned himself into a monster from her. Despite the fact he became a vampire, he ghosted her. She spends a long time hunting him down, dies a few times, comes back as a vampire herself ...it's from the comic books, a lot of things happened. Still, there's certainly enough material to give the superhero world it's own Edward and Bella should producers want it.

5. Yet, It Won't Interrupt Any Future Joker Projects

The fate of Leto's version of the Joker remains unclear especially ever since D.C. hired Joaquin Phoenix to star as another version of the clown villain in a separate movie. Leto's version, however, is still rumored to be a part of any future movies that also include Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn , and Variety clarifies that the casting won't affect any of that. Presumable, it may affect any possibilities of the world seeing Leto onscreen anytime soon as anything other than a pale-skinned comic book bad boy, but the man already has his Oscar anyway.

