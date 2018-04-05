For those who have been on an never ending quest to master the "J.Lo Glow," the wait is officially over: the queen of timeless beauty, Jennifer Lopez , is finally coming out with a makeup line. And while it seemed only natural that the age-defying 48-year-old beauty would eventually come out with a line in her own name, especially as her makeup artist Scott Barnes previously hinted back in March on Instagram that a cosmetics line was in the works, achieving her much sought after red carpet glow is now officially achievable at home..

Partnering with the cosmetics brand Inglot, the multi-hyphenate will be releasing an astounding 70-piece collection this month. The makeup collection will consist of lipsticks, polishes, eye shadow palettes, blushes, and, of course, her signature bronzer, which will be named "Boogie Down Bronze." Lopez is no stranger to the beauty world, of course, having launched her own personal fragrances, including the early aughts best-seller Glow by J.Lo, as well as a tenure as a L'Oréal Paris beauty ambassador in the past. “It is something I have been wanting to do for a very long time," Lopez shared in a statement. "A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin.”

As the latest star to join the ranks of the ever-growing celebrity beauty field behind singer Rihanna 's Fenty Beauty and reality TV stars Kim Kardashian 's KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenner 's Kylie Cosmetics, if those past successes are any indication, the new line, which is available April 26th, will be Lopez's next smash hit.