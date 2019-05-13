Before Sunday night’s BAFTA awards, Jodie Comer’s hairstylist Dayaruci posted a photo to his Instagram wishing her luck. In the image, he places a Walker’s crisp—a British snack food staple, obviously, in the Thai sweet chili flavor (the brand was tagged)—in her mouth while her makeup artist Naoko Scintu holds one of her arms back. It looks angelic, and also very, very silly, and it captures what has become the prevailing public impression of Jodie Comer since she emerged as the breakout star of Killing Eve : She’s delightful.

So after Comer collected the BAFTA for best lead actress on Sunday night (in addition to the show’s wins for best drama and best supporting actress for Fiona Shaw), hearty congratulations and requests for Comer to step on and/or choke her fans began to surface on social media. Among all the noise, there was one especially vocal corner of the Internet: a specific cadre of cute young British rising stars who, like Comer, emerged to prominence on prestige dramas of their own. “YES @jodiecomer YOU COMPLETELY DESERVE THIS,” Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner wrote, caps locked. “YES JODIE COMER YOU FECKING LEGEND,” Florence Pugh , of Little Drummer Girl and Lady Macbeth echoed, adding the hashtag #whatalady. Gemma Ward, of Humans and soon to be of Watership Down, opted for a simple “YES JODIE” accompanied by a bunch of bang and heart emojis.

Ryan Reynolds also declared his fandom, writing “I love this so much” in response to Comer’s acceptance speech; so is her Killing Eve costar Sandra Oh, who picked up her own first Emmy for the show last year. But it was all the seemingly genuine support from the other young Jodie Comers of the film and television world that really stood out.

Comer’s acceptance speech, in which she credited her late grandmother (and revealed her Liverpudlian accent, skillfully disguised when she’s playing the Russian assassin Villanelle), was retweeted nearly 7,000 times and liked another 42,000 times, well outpacing anything else on the academy’s feed. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that people love Comer and her metamorphosing character. She’s a fascinating blend of utterly wicked and extremely funny (she entertains a barbed friendship with her hospital roommate before she snaps his neck) and has garnered comparisons to Tatiana Maslany’s performance in Orphan Black for her shape-shifting ability. Plus, there are all the looks . Jodie Comer, international treasure.