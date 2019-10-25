Despite all the controversies, the backlash, and director Todd Phillips’ penchant for putting his foot in his mouth , it seems like Joker ultimately got the last laugh (sorry, we had too). As of Friday, the villain origin story officially became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, Variety reports .

It’s gargantuan total of $788.1 million was enough to surpass Deadpool 2 , which held the R-Rated crown until now. Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds , took to Twitter to congratulate the Crown Prince of Crime on behalf of himself, and a handful of key figures from other R-Rated films that Joker left in its dust.

“R-rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to,” Reynolds wrote.

The names in the tweet reference films like The Matrix Reloaded, IT, Logan, The Passion of the Christ, The Hangover Part II, Fifty Shades of Grey , and Ted .

And don’t think Joker is done raking it in quite yet. Awards season is just around the corner, and with Joaquin Phoenix expected to be a major front-runner for all the top acting awards, it’s feasible to think that Joker could cross the $1 billion mark by Christmas.

One person who’s extremely excited about the film’s success is Phillips himself. “Wow!! Thanks to my wonderful cast & crew and of course, the fans from around the world— for seeing through all the “noise” and SHOWING UP (some more than once)!” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “We are super proud of the film and all your wonderful messages make it that much more special.”

If you feel like basking in the cultural phenomenon that is Joker , head on up to the Bronx, where a specific set of stairs have become something of a destination for Joker-obsessed fans. You’ll know them when you see them.

