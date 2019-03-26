Earlier today, the Cook County State's Attorney's office announced they were dropping all charges against Jussie Smollett , and that case records will be sealed. Smollett will forfeit his $10,000 bond, but the charges will be wiped from his record. Though, despite the assumptions you may have seen people to jump to on Social Media, all we really can conclusively take away from the announcement is that, well, Smollett's charges have been dropped and expunged and the court records sealed.

The case has proven to be a source of controversy ever since gossip blog TheGrapeJuice.net was the first to report that Smollett claimed to have been attacked outside of a Chicago hotel on a cold January night by two men wearing ski masks who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at the actor, who is black and openly gay, while also shouting "This is MAGA country." There was an initial showing of public support for Smollett and outrage at the attack, but after weeks of investigation, however, police began to believe that Smollett had orchestrated the attack himself. On February 20th, Smollett was charged with four felonies related to filing a false police report, and on March 8th, a grand jury indicted Smollett on a total of 16 charges .

And today's announcement won't do anything to dampen the controversy and public uproar. Fueling the situation is the fact that, in a Rashomon -like manner, different parties involved in the case and investigation have come to very different conclusions as to what the State's Attorney's Office decision means.

For their part, Smollett and his camp has painted it as a total vindication.

"I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one," said Smollett in a statement .

"He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement," his attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, going a step further, said in their own statement.

Though, Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson stands behind his department's actions.

“Do I think justice was served? No," said Johnson, adding, "At the end of the day, Mr. Smollett committed this hoax.” It's clear from his comment that Johnson has no intention of his department reopening the case and exploring it again from any other angle.

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel also joined Johnson at the press conference and was even more fiery in his reaction. He called the decision a "whitewashing of justice" and attempted to draw comparisons between Smollett and the celebrity parents recently indicted in the college admission scandal.

And for their part, prosecutors are playing down both takes.

First Assistant State's Attorney Joseph Magats (who has handled the case after the elected State's Attorney Kim Fox recused herself) told local media, according to Bloomberg , that he still believes Smollett's police report was false, and added that "this was not an exoneration."

Ultimately, though, the prosecutor's office decided that pursuing a high-profile, and potentially costly, trial wasn't worth it given the circumstances, and that the office should focus on "violent crime, gun crime and the drivers of violence" instead.

TMZ has also reported that prosecutors had already come to the conclusions that they would only seek fine and community service anyway if the case actually did come to court, and since Smollett has forfeited his bond and already done community service in Chicago, they didn't really see a point.

Indeed, from a certain perspective, the office's decision isn't especially surprising. Prosecutors drop charges all the time. Their offices do not have unlimited resources, talent, time, and money. This is why prosecutors often try to strike plea deals or funnel defendants into pre-trial diversion programs. Though it's not always true, it's often said that prosecutors don't actually go to trial with cases unless they're fairly certain they can win them in the first place. What cases actually make it to trial can say a lot about a lead prosecutor's values and agenda (this is also why state and district attorney elections have become increasingly important amongst progressive activists in recent years).

In this case, the fact that the situation became so high-profile may have also played a large part in the outcome. It's not just Smollett's attorneys who are chastising the Chicago PD for attempting to try to prove Smollett's guilt in the media before an actual trial, and the department is investigating why there were so many leaks to the media. Attempting to find an impartial jury for the case would have been a headache in and of itself.

Ultimately, because this was a non-violent crime, prosecutor decided a trial just wasn't worth it; we really can't take anything more from the decision besides that. Their role is to make decisions about how best to pursuit justice, not to get to the bottom of every public mystery. The fact that court records are now sealed also means we're unlikely to ever see the full evidence collected by police in the first place.