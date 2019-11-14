Kacey Musgraves’ new variety special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show , premieres on Amazon Prime Video on the 29th, and we can’t wait. The streaming service dropped a trailer today, and it looks pretty spectacular.

Musgraves was inspired to make the special after the release of her 2016 Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas . “I had this idea about bringing this Christmas album to life in a TV special,” Musgraves says in the trailer. “The idea behind this was to have people that I’m big fans of come and be special guests.”

And there are indeed loads of special guests. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will feature appearances from Lana Del Rey , Kendall Jenner , Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, James Corden, and more. Musgraves will perform duets with Troye Sivan and Camila Cabello , and Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy will narrate the program. If the trailer is any indication, Musgraves will rock a number of especially glittery outfits.

In a 2016 interview, Musgraves spoke about embracing the dark side of the holidays. "Think about it. The day after Christmas is one of the saddest days of the year," she said . "All the paper is on the floor, your family is going home. It's kind of like this big moment has dropped and then it's just cold winter until New Year's."

“One of my grandmothers passed away a few years ago,” she added, “So it really put a big damper on the holidays for awhile. I definitely wanted to include all emotions [on the album], not just the happy ones."

The special looks extremely festive, though. We’re looking forward to a Kacey Christmas.