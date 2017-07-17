LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 22: Actors Kate Mara (L) and Jamie Bell attend 2015 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner Honoring Jim Gianopulos at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 22, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell tied the knot over the weekend after a seven month engagement . News broke of the wedding after the Fantastic Four actress took to Instagram to share a photo from the ceremony. In the foggy photo, Mara and Jamie appears to be enjoying their first dance as husband and wife. Although we don't get a look at Mara's wedding dress, it seems as though the actress rocked a cute headpiece as part of her bridal look.

Mara simply captioned the intimate pic, "Nuptials." Bell also shared the same photo on his Instagram, and captioned it, "Mr. and Mrs. B."

Last month, the blonde beauty dished on the wedding planning process, and revealed it was a not-so-fun task. "I don't love planning," she revealed during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show . "I mean, I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning—I'm just not that interested. The little, you know, like what kind of spoon do you want on the table? I'm just so uninterested."

But, ironically, Bell had been acting as the primary planner. "I will say 'I don't care,' and he will immediately give a response of exactly the color and the shape," Mara continued. "He's the bride."

As far as what we do know about the dress , the actress had the help of her go-to stylist Johnny Wujek. ""It's taken care of," Mara previously shared with People . "It's not totally done yet. But yes, very easy, all because of him. I knew the designer. I knew before we really said it out loud. I knew in my head it was going to be that one.

"We both agreed," continued Mara. "We knew what it was, right? Without saying what it is, we knew what it was."

