Kate Middleton has done her hair in roughly the same style for as long as she's been in the public spotlight--her long, shiny brunette waves, mostly worn down, but occasionally pulled back, have become her signature. But it seems that the Duchess of Cambridge is finally ready for a new look. While attending day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London this week, Middleton debuted a new just-below-shoulder length lob styled in effortless loose waves. For the occasion, she paired her new haircut with a summer-ready black and white polka dot dress.

While Middleton's hair was as bouncy and full as usual, the mother of two seemed to have new energy. The cut looked fresh, modern, and exciting for summer.

Pinterest Getty Images

Middleton is something of an unlikely style icon. Unlike her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, she favors practical and appropriate dresses and accessories that are both regal and relatable (i.e. wrap dresses that fall below the knee, wedge heels, and modest jackets). Here's hoping this new haircut is foreshadowing other fashion-forward changes to come.

Pinterest Getty Images

