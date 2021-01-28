Kim Kardashian Cries to Harry Styles in Final KUWTK Trailer

In the span of 14 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air its final season beginning March 18. It’s hard to believe that in 2007, the show only initially aired to “fill dead air” on E!, but now most people would probably say they thought this day would never come. And if you watch the trailer for the reality show’s final season, you can see that the Kardashians themselves had a bit of trouble breaking the news to their film crew that they had made the difficult decision to end the show.

It would appear that in true Kardashian fashion, every moment leading up to the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was filmed for the final season of the show. And in what is perhaps the most maudlin of trailers the show has released over the past 14 years, Kris Jenner reveals to the crew that they “won’t be going forward with filming the show anymore” while “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles scores the tears falling down everybody’s cheeks. “Welcome to the final show,” indeed.

Over the course of the tearful trailer, old clips from previous seasons are rummaged up while Kylie Jenner reminds the camera that the family has “a lot of memories,” Khloé Kardashian hints at wanting to have another baby, and Kendall Jenner suggests that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are “definitely made for each other” because apparently one of her sisters saw the exes and co-parents cuddled up together on the couch.

There’s no mention of the alleged imminent divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in the trailer, but the rumor mill has suggested it will all play out in the final season of the show.

“Did we make the right decision by walking away?” the family’s momager asks at the end of the trailer. Well, you know what they say: all good things must come to an end. Unless you’re a Kardashian with a Hulu deal that guarantees a multiple years of content to come.

