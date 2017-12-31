Kendall Jenner is busy calling out body-shamers on social media following speculation over a selfie she posted yesterday, December 30. Many followers took what was obviously meant to be a simple 'gram of a bathroom selfie and turned it into a speculation that she's the latest Kardashian-Jenner sister to be expecting.

Soon after posting the photo, Kendall's Instagram comments filled with some fans asking if she was pregnant, along with comments regarding her weight. This incident wasn't the first time that speculation regarding a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has turned problematic. Back in November, Kylie Jenner was forced to take to Twitter and defend herself after the paparazzi posted "altered" images of her appearance. Rumors regarding a possible Kylie pregnancy have been circulating, but aren't officially confirmed. And in this latest incident regarding Kendall, the model also used her social media platform as a way to fight back.

Later in the evening on December 30, she responded to a news article that featured the selfie and speculated she was pregnant, basing their story around Instagram comments from fans. Quoting the tweet on her personal Twitter account, Kendall responded by saying, "i just like bagels ok!!!"

Kendall found a way to squash the rumors, but it's still rather silly and unfortunate it got that point.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Lili Reinhart Claps Back at Body Shamers