Kim Porter, a model and actress who shares three children with Diddy, has died at the age of 47. She was found at her home in the Los Angeles area neighborhood Toluca Lake.

Her official cause of death has yet to be revealed but she was reportedly dealing with flu-like symptoms and potentially pneumonia in the weeks leading up to her death, as TMZ notes . Diddi's rep, Cindi Berger, later confirmed Porter's untimely passing to the tobloid. "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," she said in a statement. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Porter had four children, three of whom she had with Diddy: 20-year-old Christian Combs and 10-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila. She was also the mother to 27-year-old Quincy Brown, who she gave birth to during her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!.

After her relationship with Diddy, which started in 1994 and lasted on-and-off until 2007, Porter appeared on his TV show, I Want to Work for Diddy . She acted in other shows like Law & Order and Wicked Wicked Games and films such as The Brothers and Mama, I Want to Sing , as Variety points out.

While she and Diddy never married, she opened up about their relationship in a 2009 interview with Essence . When asked about not owning an engagement ring, she joked, "Do you know how many rings I have? I don’t even have enough fingers. That’s not why I left."

She also commented on their breakup, after which the pair were able to remain friends. "You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us," she said. "Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’ We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me everyday and we talk. There’s no ill feeling or ‘I can’t stand you, I hate you, don’t call.’ There’s none of that. We have three children together so that’s just not an option. We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other." Indeed, two out of Porter's last three Instagram posts were of Diddy.

