Kit Harington has never seen the final season of Game of Thrones . We wish we could say the same!

Backstage at the 2019 Emmys, the GOT cast was asked about the major backlash to the last run of episodes (even though the final season was widely disliked by fans and critics alike, the show still took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series). "I'll take this one," Harington, who played ostensible hero Jon Snow, told E! . "I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it."

“We knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years," the actor continued. "Controversy for us, didn't really affect us."

Harington was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His attendance at the Emmys marked the actor’s first red carpet appearance since completing a course of treatment at a wellness center for stress and alcohol abuse.

The actor had heartwarming reunions with his former co-stars. The Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg caught a warm hug between Harington and Sophie Turner on video. In the clip, Turner holds Harington’s face in her hands and tells him he looks “so handsome.”

Harington was also photographed sweetly embracing Emilia Clarke at Netflix’s Emmys afterparty. Jon Snow may have killed his aunt/lover Daenerys Targaryen, but in real life the two appear to be on great terms.

Pinterest Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke photographed at the 2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards afterparty at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre

Clarke also addressed the Game of Thrones finale backlash in a red carpet interview with Variety . She found the anger from fans to be something of a compliment. “You know what? It was profoundly flattering is what it was," she said. "Because when someone cares that much that they’re ready to make such a noise about how they believe the characters should’ve been finished and how the story should’ve gone, that’s just enormously flattering. That just shows how much everybody loved it."