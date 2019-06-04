It's hard to believe that after twelve years of dominating reality TV, the Kardashian-Jenner family has fully churned out a new generation. Kylie Jenner has 16-month old Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian has 17-month old Chicago West (and just welcomed baby Psalm), and Khloé Kardashian has 14-month old True Thompson—and that's not even counting the family's now-older children like three-year-old Saint West, four-year-old Reign Disick, almost six-year-old North West and almost seven-year old Penelope Disick, four-year-old Reign Disick, and nine-year-old Mason Disick. Pretty soon we'll all be keeping up with Kris Jenner's grandchildren and, as a reminder, Jenner recently shared an especially adorable photo of her daughter alongside Chicago and True.

In the picture, Stormi, Chicago and True look like their relationship could be sisters instead of cousins. It helps that they're all coordinated in blush and white outfits with their hair all pulled back and each one accessorizing with a plush toy. "The Triplets"" Jenner wrote in her caption. It didn't take long after she posted it for her sisters to weigh in, with Kim writing, "My babies" and Khloé echoing, "My girls."

Just in September, Kim shared a similar photo with pink lighting, where the Kardashian-Jenner "triplets" all gazed up from a shaggy carpet, with the same exact caption.

The last photo of the cute trio came after True's half-birthday party, though, this past April. At the event, the girls posed for their parents' cameras on furry pink blankets while wearing all pink (their signature color for coordinated outfits, apparently) and snacking on cupcakes and cake along with Saint West and Dream Kardashian, the daughter Robert Kardashian Jr. shares with Blac Chyna. "Cousin Cupcake Party!!! Keeping Up With The Kousins," Khloé wrote on Instagram when she shared the photo.

Considering how many Kardashian-Jenners there are in the next generation, it seems likely that we will collectively be keeping up with them for the next half century and counting. After all, they already have built-in audiences and as "self-made billionaire" Kylie has proven and confirmed herself , that can go a long, long way.