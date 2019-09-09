It's the perfect transition from Hot Girl Summer to Sad Girl Fall: Lana Del Rey covering Ariana Grande's home-wrecker anthem "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" (yes, the lowercase is important to the title). Del Ray visited BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge today to perform songs from her new album, Norman F-cking Rockwell, as well as her rendition of Grande's hit single and—within hours of being posted to Twitter—a 30-second snippet of the cover had already racked up hundreds of thousands of views. More importantly, Grande herself approved of the performance quote-tweeting the video and adding, "oh my god @lanadelrey i love u so very very much."

As Pitchfork points out , the two women worked together with Miley Cyrus on a track for the new Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie's Angels movie, "which features a soundtrack curated by Ariana Grande," whatever that means. It looks like Grande is excited about the project, as she also tweeted "and i’m very excited for angel 👼🏼 @mileycyrus @lanadelrey i love u" this morning.

For her part, Del Rey told the New York Times that she "freaking loved" Grande's album thank u, next , on which "break up with your girlfriend..." debuted, adding, "Every song, I was like, how did she write that?”

This isn't the first time that a BBC Live Lounge cover has caught major attention. In July 2017, Haim's pared-down rendition of Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" was so popular that the sister band ended up releasing it on Spotify and performing it on tour. Unfortunately, video of that first BBC Radio performance appears to have been scrubbed from the Internet, but you can still listen to the groovy track here:

Women covering women and supporting women who cover women? That impresses us much.

