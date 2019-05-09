It hasn't even been 10 years since the last episode of Gossip Girl aired, but that hasn't stopped reunion rumors from circulating. Leighton Meester , though, might be the last one to hear about them as she recently joked about.

When asked point blank if she would ever step back into Blair Waldorf's shoes, Meester told E! News, "No one's every asked me." But that doesn't mean she isn't open to it: "No one's every talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never," she said, "so I don't know. No one's sent me that information, it's coming from you."

Her husband Adam Brody, who got his start in another Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage show The O.C. , also had opinions about a potential Gossip Girl reboot: "They should send it to me, I'll look it over and I'll decide," he joked.

In seriousness, though, this is the closest to a yes Meester has come when talking about reuniting with her former cast mates. Back in 2018 she seemed to be completely closed to the idea when she said that filming the show wasn't the "healthiest environment." "A lot of the questions that come from it are: 'Do you miss it?' 'Did you love what you wore?'," she told Porter . "And I understand that, but—and I say this with nothing but love—it is like saying, 'High school was an amazing time for you. Do you wish you could go back?' And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn't wanna go back to it. I was a kid!"

Still, the CW has flirted with the idea of bringing back the beloved series in some shape or form, as the network head Mark Pedowitz told the 2019 Television Critics Association, "There's a discussion, but I don't know if we're there yet. I don't know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and Josh and Steph 'cause you don't want to do anything without them."

As for what Blair would be doing in 2019, Meester does have some thoughts: "When we last left Blair Waldorf, she had a kid with [Chuck Bass], and she was running her own fashion company," she told ELLE in 2017. "Blair Waldorf is probably about to debut her new fashion line. She's probably doing New York Fashion Week!"