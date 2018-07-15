See Lily Collins, David Oyelowo and Dominic West in Costume For the New Les Misérables

Les Misérables , Victor Hugo's behemoth novel about good, evil, fate, redemption, and bread set against the backdrop of bloody citizen uprisings in France, is being adapted for the screen once again. PBS' Masterpiece series is producing a mini-series based on the original material, starring Lily Collins as the tragic Fantine, Dominic West as the struggling Jean Valjean, and David Oyelowo as the tormented Inspector Javert. Take a look at the cast in their costumes here:

Note that this adaptation is of the novel and not the popular musical that was turned into a movie a few years ago with Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. According to TV Line , screenwriter Andrew Davies said of this new version, “Most of us are familiar with the musical version which only offers a fragmentary outline of its story. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of doing real justice to Victor Hugo at last by adapting his masterpiece in a six-hour version for the BBC.” In fairness, a non-musical version of the story actually has been done before, like the 1998 feature film starring Uma Thurman as Fantine and a young Claire Danes as her daughter Cosette.

The miniseries also stars Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman as nefarious innkeepers Monsieur and Madame Thénardier. For reference, they sing "Master of The House" in the musical, which this isn't. This is not the musical. So if you want to hear "On My Own," you're just going to have to sing it yourself.

