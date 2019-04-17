April 22 is Earth Day and the viral rapper Lil Dicky isn't letting the day go unnoticed. The musician is planning on shutting down the internet tomorrow — or, at least, giving it plenty to talk about — when he releases his "Earth Day" song and accompanying video. In a teaser for it, posted to Instagram by Justin Bieber, nearly every celebrity in the music world and beyond is introduced as a collaborator.

The cryptic video doesn't show much, other than flashing the names of people like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Adam Levine, Kevin Hart, Katy Perry, John Legend, and, oh yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio — just to name a handful. How exactly did Lil Dicky manage to secure all of these names for a secret project?

Having Scooter Braun as his manager certainly helped. Lil Dicky's manager also happens to represent Bieber, Grande, and the Zac Brown band, the lead singer of which was also teased in the "Earth Day" trailer. As for DiCaprio, there are few things that matter more to the actor than the earth, as his Instagram and fervent support of renown conservationist Jane Goodall is continued proof of. DiCaprio's love for the planet is also measurable: Back in 2017, he donated $20 million in grants to protect earth through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. “There exist today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can use to begin to build a brighter future for all of us,” he said at the time, "These facts have been presented to the world time and time again for decades. Quite simply, we are knowingly doing this to ourselves, to our planet and to our future, and the cost of our inaction is becoming clearer."

Will DiCaprio make a similar statement in Lil Dick's "Earth Day" song and/or video? Tune in tomorrow at 9 am PT to find out. In the meantime, you can ruminate on the full list of celebrities playing a role in this project below.

