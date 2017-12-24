Models descend on Cannes every year, but few can pull off supermodel Linda Evangelista's statement Lanvin — here, at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage.

At age 52, Linda Evangelista is officially a grandma.

On Sunday morning, the legendary supermodel posted on Instagram. "It’s official. I am now a granny. #LindaJean 👶🏼 In 1987 I received such a gift of forever love. That gift has given me a blessing. #RaffaJean Expression??? takes after me. Looks?? @lisarutledgephotography @saltygirl1"

Loading View on Instagram

Her grandson is the result of a former relationship. In 1987, Evangelista married her agent at the time, Gerald Marie, who already had a daughter, Roxanne, with the Australian model Lisa Rutledge. With the marriage, Evangelista became Roxanne's stepmother. Although Evangelista and Marie divorced in 1993 (she reportedly left him for the actor Kyle MacLachlan. , she apparently stayed close with her stepdaughter.

Evangelista gave birth to her son, Augustin James Evangelista, in October 2006. She has not confirmed the identity of the child's father.

