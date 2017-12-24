At age 52, Linda Evangelista is officially a grandma.
On Sunday morning, the legendary supermodel posted on Instagram. "It’s official. I am now a granny. #LindaJean 👶🏼 In 1987 I received such a gift of forever love. That gift has given me a blessing. #RaffaJean Expression??? takes after me. Looks?? @lisarutledgephotography @saltygirl1"
Her grandson is the result of a former relationship. In 1987, Evangelista married her agent at the time, Gerald Marie, who already had a daughter, Roxanne, with the Australian model Lisa Rutledge. With the marriage, Evangelista became Roxanne's stepmother. Although Evangelista and Marie divorced in 1993 (she reportedly left him for the actor Kyle MacLachlan., she apparently stayed close with her stepdaughter.
Evangelista gave birth to her son, Augustin James Evangelista, in October 2006. She has not confirmed the identity of the child's father.
