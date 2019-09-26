The highly anticipated television adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere just got more exciting.

In Hulu's upcoming limited series, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are tapped to star as Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, two mothers living in an Ohio suburb called Shaker Heights. The two actresses are also executive producing the project, as it falls under the purview of Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, which is also producing the actress's upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show , and Washington's company, Simpson Street.

Based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere follows the seemingly perfect Elena, her husband (played by Joshua Jackson), and their four children, each one year apart. When the artsy Mia and her daughter Pearl enter the picture, the Richardson family's lives are shaken up, and each family must bear the weight of secrets that have held them down for years in their picture perfect suburban town. For the Hulu adaptation, there will be a flashback episode that shows just how Elena and Mia got to where they are at the start of the series. AnnaSophia Robb and Tiffany Boone have been cast to play the younger versions of each character, respectively.

Per a report from Deadline , Robb will play a young Elena as she handles raising four children under the age of four, and Boone will play a young Mia, who finds out her art school scholarship has been revoked.

Alona Tal and Mathew Barnes will also join the flashback episode as younger counterparts to Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson. Andy Favreau and Luke Bracey have been cast for parts in the flashback episode as well.

Little Fires Everywhere will be the first Hulu series for Boone, who can be seen on Lena Waithe 's series The Chi and is also set to appear in the upcoming Jordan Peele-produced Amazon series The Hunt , which follows a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York. However, this is not the first Hulu series for Robb, who appeared in The Act alongside Chloe Sevigny, Patricia Arquette, and Joey King earlier this year. There is no specific release date yet for Little Fires Everywhere , but Hulu announced in June that the series would premiere sometime in 2020.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which Anchor She Based Her The Morning Show Character On