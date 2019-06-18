On Monday night, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Lizzo performed a rendition of her hit single “Juice,” and the crowd went crazy. But so did the Internet, as Lizzo used the performance as an opportunity to pay homage to the 1993 film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit , a Whoopi Goldberg cinematic classic. On Instagram, the musician called it her “favorite movie.”

The Sister Act movies star Goldberg as Deloris van Cartier, a Vegas headliner forced to pose as a nun after witnessing a mob murder. In Sister Act 2 , she gets back in the habit as a music teacher at an underfunded Catholic academy in San Francisco, seeing the school’s choir through to victory at the California State Championships with an unforgettable, Lauryn Hill–led rendition of “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.”

At the MTV Awards, Lizzo and her dancers walked onstage in robes similar to the ones Hill’s character, Rita Watson, sports in the film. And then, in a nod to one of the most memorable moments from the movie, a dancer said a modified version of line “Your teacher says take off your robes”—making it a commandment from Lizzo instead. And so everybody threw off their robes to reveal ‘90s-inspired garb, and they launched into an energetic performance, perfectly mimicking the choreography from Sister Act 2 . The “Juice” arrangement even included a sample of “Joyful, Joyful.”

People went crazy online. Oh, happy day! Sister Mary Clarence would be so proud.

When talking to The New York Times about the single, Lizzo revealed the ethos behind “Juice.”

“It’s not just about waking up pretty,” she said. “What do we really mean underneath that? I was born like this.” Don’t even gotta try!