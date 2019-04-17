Lori Loughlin isn't the only member of her family who may be investigated for her reported involvement in the largest college admissions scandal ever.

Rather than accepting a plea deal like Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli , decided to plead not guilty to mail fraud and money laundering, which includes their participation in a scam to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose , admitted to the University of Southern California as members of the crew team, though neither of them are rowers.

So far, none of the students admitted to various American universities as part of the larger, more elaborate scheme known as Operation Varsity Blues have been arrested or charged with any crimes, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that one of them may be called to the witness stand very soon.

The Daily Mail reports that one of Loughlin's daughters could be placed under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice due to her knowledge of the crew team scam. According to Daily Mail , the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts sent a letter to Loughlin and Giannulli stating that one of the daughters will be investigated.

It does make sense that at least one of the daughters would have known about the alleged fraud, given their appearance in photos that were used by their parents as "evidence" that they were rowers who deserved to be admitted to USC as crew recruits. Whether the letter reportedly sent to the household by the Department of Justice is directed toward Olivia Jade or Isabella Rose is unclear, but if there's anything social media is good for, it's following digital breadcrumbs. Olivia Jade's Instagram and popular YouTube account remain in tact (though she has not updated her social media accounts with any posts since news of the scandal broke last month), but Isabella Rose has deleted her Instagram , where she once was the owner of the enviable @bella handle.

One could deduce that Isabella Rose might have wanted to wipe her slate clean, just in case the DOJ decided to do a little digging into her digital past. It might not be long before her sister follows suit. The fact that she has not deleted old tweets and vlogs in which she suggested she never cared too much about school or studying in the first place coupled with reports that she partied while Loughlin signed autographs before her court appearance and ultimately denied a plea bargain could present a problem for Olivia Jade in the near future.

In either case, whichever daughter has just been singled out by the DOJ, she could end up facing criminal charges if the prosecution can prove that she knew about her parents' initiative to fraudulently represent the teens as crew team members in order to scam their way into USC.

