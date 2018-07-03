On June 30, Miu Miu staged its Resort 2019 runway show in Paris, and while celebs like Rowan Blanchard and Sadie Sink made a splash walking down the runway, another major moment took place behind the scenes: A dramatic, three-foot hair chop on British model Lucan Gillespie . (Suddenly, a regular trim seems like so NBD, right?)

As Vogue reported, the dramatic transformation came courtesy of hairstylist Guido Palau , who swapped her ethereal, Rapunzel-eqsue look for a cropped pixie with long, wispy bangs and bleached brows. The model Instagrammed a video of her runway walk, captioning the clip, "Walking in this show was such a dream come true! Huge huge thank you to #miucciaprada @kegrand @bitton @establishmentny for including me, @patmcgrathreal for the makeup and @guidopalau for my amazing new haircut!!!" Hairstylist Sandy Hullett also Instagrammed a pic of the new 'do, which immediately drew comparisons to actor Mia Farrow's signature cut.

"It was something Lucan had been thinking and talking about with her agents for a while," Lucan's Oui Management agent, Paul Hodgson told Teen Vogue . "Lucan was backstage, and she asked [stylist] Katie Grand her thoughts, and she proposed to have the cut done for the Miu Miu resort show. Apart from the occasional trim she has never had her hair cut in her life."

Lucan documented the experience on her Instagram Story, where she posted two photos from Guido's chair, with the caption "So this happened...!!!", where she's clutching a long braid that was presumably attached to her head only moments before. In second snap, the model — whose hair is, at this point, shoulder-length — is seen smiling as Guido is literally ROFL-ing.

While Lucan's haircut is definitely a major change, rocking a shorter 'do — especially for the summer — can be a great way to instantly cut down on styling time, not to mention stay cool during warmer weather. Short hair is super versatile, and you can experiment with plenty of ways to style a cropped cut — load up with some texturizing mist like Verb's Sea Texture Spray for tons of separation and body, and if you prefer a sleeker style, work a bit of Bumble and bumble's Sumogel to get a high-shine, slicked-back look. Another option? Skip styling products altogether for a effortless, softer look.

