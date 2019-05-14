Maleficent 2 Trailer: It's All Angelina Jolie Vs. Michelle Pfeiffer

When the first Maleficent film dropped in 2014, Angelina Jolie charmed the moviegoing public with her throaty giggle and Born This Way cheekbones—she was perfect as the witch who cursed Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) to sleep forever. Maleficent, as directed by Robert Stromberg, explored the titular sorceress’s origin story, explaining why she bothered to make a Sleeping Beauty in the first place. A broken heart and the chopping off of wings was a factor. So Biblical!

The film concluded with peace between Aurora and Maleficent, and it seemed like the story had reached a natural conclusion. Perhaps Jolie could put down her horns. But at the time, the star hinted that making another movie was a possibility. Maleficent also made $750 million at the box office, and this is Hollywood—so we get a Maleficent 2 . And the first teaser trailer came out last night! Meet Maleficent: Mistress of Evil .

The 2019 Maleficent, directed by Joachim Rønning, has shaken things up, adding Michelle Pfeiffer as the evil Queen Ingrith. The movie seems to feature a showdown between Jolie and Pfeiffer’s characters, and the trailer includes the standard dark fairy-tale stuff: vaguely British accents, green balls of magic, ominous flying crows, the declaration that “this is no fairy tale.”

It’s all set to a dramatic cover of Donovan’s “Season of the Witch,” which is rather on the nose. According to the Disney press release, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil “continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon-to-be queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

In addition to Jolie, Fanning, and Pfeiffer, the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Phantom Thread queen Lesley Manville. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will fly into theaters on October 18, just in time to get a decent Halloween outfit together. How much glue does one need for cheek prosthetics?