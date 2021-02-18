Malia Obama Lands A TV Writing Gig For Donald Glover’s New Show

One of the more fascinating aspects of a more politically-engaged electorate has been the rise of politicians — and their families — as celebrities. Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has a modeling contract with IMG, Michelle Obama is a lauded fashion icon, and now, Malia Obama is taking her place in our pop cultural sphere.

Obama will reportedly be joining the writer’s room of a new Donald Glover project, reported the Hollywood Reporter. Glover has inked an eight-figure deal with Amazon to create a “content channel of sorts that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content.” In other words, Glover isn’t just producing a new TV show, he’s also overseeing an expansive world of content from the streaming giant.

As for the show, the series is tentatively called Hive and will revolve around a “Beyoncé-like figure.” Obama has been recruited to write for the show, which is being headed up by Watchmen writer Janine Nabers. Obama is a noted Beyoncé fan — who isn’t? — and was once spotted at a Queen Bey concert with her mom and younger sister Sasha Obama. Beyoncé also sang the national anthem at Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2008.

Obama has been on a career roll. The Harvard student is set to graduates this year, pandemic notwithstanding, and already interned on Lena Dunham’s show HBO Girls and Spielberg sci-fi drama Extant, starring Halle Berry. Her parents also have a massive content deal with Netflix, not unlike Glover’s new Amazon deal. Safe to say that we’ll be seeing Obama’s name in credits to come.