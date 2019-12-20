NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Mama Cax, also known as Cacsmy Brutus, walks the runway for Chromat during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Mama Cax has died at 30-years-old, a statement from her personal Instagram account has confirmed.

“It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Casmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world," the statement read. "To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth."

Cax was a model and an advocate, who was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 14. Though she survived the disease, it resulted in her leg being amputated and the partial removal of her hip. Despite her illness, Cax became a hugely successful model, having worked with major brands like Sephora, Tommy Hilfiger and Olay, while appearing in magazines like Vogue s and Glamour .

After news of her death, an outpouring of condolences emerged from the world of fashion and beyond. “A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis,” Rihanna wrote on Twitter.

"My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist,” added Jameela Jamil , who seemed to blame the UK’s healthcare system. “She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room. This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women,” she wrote.

While her cause of death is currently unknown, E! News reports that she was recently experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” and eventually, “several blood clots were discovered in her leg, thigh, abdomen and near her lungs.”

"We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone,” the official statement from her Instagram added. “We ask that you please respect Cax's privacy in this difficult time. We will make information about funeral arrangements public once they are finalized."

