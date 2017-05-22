UPDATE 05/22, 8:13 PM EST: The Greater Manchester Police have just released a statement that 19 people are confirmed dead and around 50 others are injured. Per a statement posted to the Manchester Arena's Twitter account, the incident reportedly took place "outside the venue in a public space."

A number of people have died following explosions that went off at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, local police have confirmed.

The Guardian reports that police responded to a loud explosion at the end of Ariana’s concert, categorized as a “serious incident” per Manchester police. The paper also quoted one concertgoer, who said that she heard “quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester Arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out.”

Grande’s label rep confirmed to Variety that the singer is reportedly OK. The number of fatalities and injuries is not yet known. The Washington Post corroborated the police report that there were a number of fatalities and even more injuries.

According to TMZ the explosions occurred at the end of Grande’s concert. Fans allegedly scrambled to safety while they clutched the pink balloons that had been dropped on the crowd at the end of the show, TMZ reports. They later took to Twitter with reports that there was "blood everywhere" and that people were "injured and bleeding."

A 22-year-old attendee told The Independent. that around 10:45pm local time, there was “one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could. Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.”

Several people present said that "there was no explosion but rather a loud bang, which created a stampede and people were injured trying to get out of the facility," reports TMZ. However, one Twitter user claimed to have heard a bang coming from stage right, seen smoke” and a number of reported casualties.

The Greater Manchester police have arrived on the scene, and issued the following statement on Twitter: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of the casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible.”

This news is breaking, and W will update as we learn more.