After last year’s technically glitchy New Year's Eve performance , Mariah Carey is coming back to sing for ABC's famous live television event, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest .

Everyone deserves a second chance, after all. And Carey is certainly no exception after her mishap last year. Nearly everything that could go wrong on live television happened to Carey in her three-song set.

In case you don't remember, here's what happened: the diva began her performance, and all was nearly well throughout "Auld Lang Syne". Then things started to glitch as "Emotions" took off, and she said mid-song that her monitors weren’t working. Carey, visibly upset, attempted to push through the 1991 hit as she urged the audience to sing along. She ended the set right before the ball dropped with "We Belong Together", holding the microphone away from her mouth and interrupting the song with cries of “Happy New Year!”

Following the mishap, Carey's team said she couldn’t hear her cues and alleged that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged her performance for the ratings. Dick Clark Productions eventually admitted to technical errors.

But time apparently heals all wounds.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration,” Carey's team and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement to The Associated Press on Saturday. “See you in Times Square!”

Carey also confirmed her return on her Twitter account.

She'll kick off the new year alongside former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello , Nick Jonas , and country band Sugarland.