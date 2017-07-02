At this point, Lori Leven, who counts Leonardo DiCaprio , Paul McCartney , and Christy Turlington as fans of her jewelry empire Love Adorned, isn't exactly surprised or starstruck when she learns that her customers are also celebrities. But when a mutual friend with the Olsen twins casually mentioned that she might consider meeting with Mary-Kate and Ashley, whose fondness for jewelry is real and documented , and who'd become enthusiasts of hers after coming across the ceramics and Swiss dog collars in Love Adorned's Amagansett store, Leven was right on board.

As it turned out, the trio was, in the words of Mary-Kate, "a natural fit," which is why this summer, Leven ended up letting the Olsens loose on her Hamptons location—and even more of her stores, too. They've all teamed up on a retail pop-up series that has the Olsens curating their label Elizabeth and James 's products for three of Love Adorned's locations, starting by occupying the Amangasett shop with Elizabeth and James hoodies, fragrances, eyewear, and vintage band tees and kimonos, before setting up shop in Nolita and Santa Monica.

Pinterest Inside the Love Adorned store in Amagansett Square. Eric Striffler

The blend of old and new is particularly fitting for the place it all started; after teaming up, they realized they shared an "appreciation for unique, quality pieces from both the past and present," Leven said. "We love a killer vintage Cartier ring just as much as an old band tee, or an artist-painted leather bag." (Customers can get the latter up in Amagansett, too, which is exclusively carrying the series of hand-painted leather pouches by the artist and long-time collaborator of Leven's, Jimmy Sheehan.)

Pinterest Jimmy Sheehan's hand-painted pouch for Elizabeth and James at the Love Adorned store in Amagansett Square. Eric Striffler

"We appreciate a lot of the same concepts and even if we're coming at them from different directions, that kind of respectful appreciation makes for easy compromise," Leven said of the "very easy process" of working with the Olsens. She's even managed to find similarities between Elizabeth and James and Love Adorned, which she started next to her tattoo shop in Manhattan in the '90s, despite their quite different origin stories.

"What Ashley and Mary-Kate have done with Elizabeth and James reminds me of what I set out to do with Love Adorned," Leven said of her New York store, which has long been filled with all manner of vintage, candles, and other knickknacks, in addition to fine jewelry. "I wanted to create a space that I would want to shop in—a space that not only had quality jewelry and unique vintage pieces, but also the best leather bag to travel with, the softest silk scarf that would survive living at the bottom of a suitcase, and the best candle to give as a home-warming present."

Pinterest Inside the Love Adorned store in Amagansett Square. Eric Striffler

Evidently, Mary-Kate and Ashley feel the same: They've also invited Leven into their Los Angeles store later in the summer, in August, where her wares will no doubt be right at home amidst the greenery, paper lanterns, and the "simple elegance" she's likewise long admired.

