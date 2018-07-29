Last year Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated her 36th birthday on a trip to Africa—the same continent where they also spent their honeymoon . Now, Markle's birthday, which is on August 4, is just around the corner. So what do the newlyweds have in store? Attending another wedding , of course!

Hello! reports that the royal couple will spend August 4 at the wedding of Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee, and his fiancé Daisy Jenks. Harry and Charlie have been friends for a long time, since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire. Charlie and his brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were reportedly ushers in Harry and Markle's wedding party , and this time around Harry is returning the favor by serving as Charlie's best man. As of now it's unknown if Markle will have a role in the wedding—so far it's just been reported that she'll attend as Harry's plus-one.

Harry and Markle's attendance at the wedding—despite it falling on her birthday—was also confirmed by royal photographer Tim Rooke, who took to Twitter to let everyone know that he would't be photographing the event, as he has a vacation scheduled. "It has been a busy summer! No more tweets till I visit the Faroe Islands with The Danish Crown Prince Couple and their children towards the end of August.Have a great holiday everyone.Don't forget the sunscreen," he tweeted before adding, "Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach .Can't do everything!"

But knowing Harry and Markle—and their love for romantic gestures—this might not be all all they have in store for celebrating her 37th.