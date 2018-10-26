Meghan Markle 's had more fashion moments than we can count since becoming the duchess of Sussex, but it's her royal wedding dress and tiara that are the most memorable yet. Both items are now on display at Windsor Castle with the queen's blessing—along with a surprise interview in which the duchess explains exactly what made her "Markle sparkle" moment so perfect.

The duchess and duke of Sussex recorded a surprise joint interview to accompany the exhibit, titled A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As visitors gaze at Markle's stunning 16-and-a-half-foot wedding veil , Givenchy gown, and 100-watt tiara, they can hear directly from Markle how she landed on the beautiful bandeau tiara she wore for her wedding day.

"When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to chose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara," Markle explains on the exhibit's recording. "Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine."

So what made Queen Mary's 1932 diamond bandeau tiara the one for Meghan? "I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple—and also to that point, an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress, which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern," she says.

The fairy-tale moment wouldn't have been complete without Prince Harry by her side. He found the moment just as special as the bride. "Every girl's dream to be able to try on a tiara and, funnily enough, the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question—I shouldn't have really even been there—but such an incredible loan by my grandmother. It was very sweet," he says.

The exhibit includes more fascinating details about planning their fairy-tale wedding, from choosing the ceremony music to picking that famous bouquet of flowers. When it came to Markle's custom Givenchy wedding dress , she says her connection with designer Clare Waight Keller was instantaneous. "I met her and I just knew it. I walked back to the house and I said to Harry, 'She’s going to do my dress, I just know it,'" she says.

