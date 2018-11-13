Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still recovering from the loss of the home they share together in Malibu, which fell victim to the Woolsey Fire that is still burning at a 35 percent containment, according to the latest update from CBS News. But that hasn't stopped the engaged couple from helping others affected by the fire. Today, they announced they were donating $500,000 to the Malibu Foundation, which is working to help those affected by the fire and the community infrastructures ravaged by it.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals!," reads a statement given to AP News from Cyrus' rep. "Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others... These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience.”

Cyrus opened up about losing her home on Twitter yesterday, where she encouraged others to donate to a handful of nonprofits helping to pick up the pieces after the Woolsey Fire. "Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones," Cyrus tweeted. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $, Time, Supplies I love you more than ever, Miley."

Hemsworth shared a similar sentiment, posting a photo of the remains of their house on Instagram. "It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house," he wrote. "Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn."